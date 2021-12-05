$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.15. Plains GP posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

PAGP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 2,158,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Plains GP by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

