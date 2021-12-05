-$0.31 EPS Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Latch.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LTCH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

NASDAQ:LTCH traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 1,390,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52. Latch has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Latch in the third quarter worth $125,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

