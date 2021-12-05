$10.24 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post $10.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.07 million to $10.40 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $7.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $38.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

TACT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $75,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 73,795 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.92.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.