102,534 Shares in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.46% of SB Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.