1,401,850 Shares in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,401,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.63% of Tuesday Morning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,251,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,110,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,175,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Marc Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred Hand acquired 235,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $427,024.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUEM stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

