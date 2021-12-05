162,636 Shares in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 162,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Caledonia Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 484,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth $1,720,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 245.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 79,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth $582,000. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.83. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

