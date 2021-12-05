$179.05 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce sales of $179.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.60 million and the highest is $184.50 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $189.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $745.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Stoneridge by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRI opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $610.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.31. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

