200,510 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.90% of Velocity Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VELO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $6,454,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,674,000.

NASDAQ VELO opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

