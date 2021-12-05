206,794 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Orion Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHPA. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OHPA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

