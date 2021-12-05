208,656 Shares in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.95% of Kadem Sustainable Impact at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,265,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadem Sustainable Impact stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

