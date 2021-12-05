300,000 Shares in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 521,819 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,324,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APGB opened at $9.78 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

