$325.61 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report sales of $325.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.21 million and the highest is $344.00 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

