$34.41 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce sales of $34.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.13 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $28.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $133.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $148.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.17 million to $150.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 104.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.06 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

