$4.64 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report $4.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.70 billion and the lowest is $4.59 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $18.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $2,013,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock valued at $100,025,781. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.06. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

