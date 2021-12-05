4NEW Market Cap Achieves $108,802.65 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $108,802.65 and approximately $1,859.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00038957 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00218033 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007240 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

