$786.92 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce sales of $786.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.82 million and the lowest is $759.88 million. Copart reported sales of $617.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

CPRT stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.06. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

