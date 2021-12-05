$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will announce sales of $8.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.27 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $35.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

ROIV opened at $8.98 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

