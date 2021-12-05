$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will announce sales of $8.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $14.27 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $35.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $8.98 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

