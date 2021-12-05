$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report sales of $8.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.27 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $35.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

ROIV stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

