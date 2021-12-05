8PAY Hits Market Cap of $4.40 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. 8PAY has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $329,271.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.72 or 0.08422509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,994.21 or 1.00092614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00078735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

