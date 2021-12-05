8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $871,386.01 and $2,995.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005051 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

