ACoconut Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $578,766.58 and $62,347.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00033609 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

