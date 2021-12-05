Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0127 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $469,160.67 and $49,590.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,921,000 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

