ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of ADC Therapeutics worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. ADC Therapeutics SA has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.28.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

