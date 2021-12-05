Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $616.53 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $293.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $633.52 and a 200-day moving average of $610.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

