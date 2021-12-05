Aion Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $80.37 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,774.29 or 0.99643321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.35 or 0.00272421 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00200134 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.83 or 0.00430720 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,009,595 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.