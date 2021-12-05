Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alexander’s worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 180.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 46.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $257.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.63. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.00 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

