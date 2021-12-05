ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 170.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 463.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $158,754.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00038897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,609,941 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

