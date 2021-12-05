AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 29.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $200,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

AB opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

