Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $193,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,856.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,697.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

