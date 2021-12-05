American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of American Woodmark worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 8,203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 2.18. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.