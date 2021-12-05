Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 5.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $202.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

