Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.41 Million

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $431.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.66 million and the highest is $546.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $224.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $4,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 228.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 93,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 4.40. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

