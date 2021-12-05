Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.92. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

