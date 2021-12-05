Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $224.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.82 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $74.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 202.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $704.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $720.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,354 shares of company stock valued at $529,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 868,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 529,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

