Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

VRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,191. The stock has a market cap of $818.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ViewRay by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ViewRay by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ViewRay by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,311,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ViewRay by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.