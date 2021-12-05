Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. MasTec reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in MasTec by 2,417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 4,875.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.05. The stock had a trading volume of 641,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec has a 1-year low of $61.30 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.