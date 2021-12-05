Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.66. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGP. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,538,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,995,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,559,000 after purchasing an additional 533,977 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,751,000 after purchasing an additional 145,877 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,134,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

