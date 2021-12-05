Analysts Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will announce $8.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.27 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $35.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.99.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.