Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $2,961,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,221,028.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,553 shares of company stock worth $12,333,812. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.