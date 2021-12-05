Apollon Limassol Price Hits $2.15 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $538,896.03 and approximately $33,753.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004369 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00171624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.15 or 0.00576633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.