AppCoins (APPC) Price Reaches $0.0681 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $392,173.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00216518 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,353,410 coins and its circulating supply is 244,353,409 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.