Arcblock Price Tops $0.16 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $15.77 million and $4.80 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00218097 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

