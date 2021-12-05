Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARQT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARQT opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.13. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

