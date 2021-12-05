Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $196,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

