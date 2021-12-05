Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth $147,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACRE opened at $14.82 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $696.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACRE. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

