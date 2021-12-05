Arion (ARION) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $29,328.04 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.55 or 0.08388170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00079015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.57 or 0.98894532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Arion’s total supply is 15,096,811 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

