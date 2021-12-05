Arko (ARKO) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Arko (NASDAQ: ARKO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Arko to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Arko has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arko and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Arko Competitors 1105 2620 2669 82 2.27

Arko presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.09%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arko and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion $13.19 million 57.75 Arko Competitors $23.00 billion $447.07 million 8.96

Arko’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Arko is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40% Arko Competitors 1.82% 21.83% 4.68%

Summary

Arko beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

