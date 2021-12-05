Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 776,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 90.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHH opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 336.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

