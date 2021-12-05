Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

